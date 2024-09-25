Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $819.50

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 819.50 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.98), with a volume of 220218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837.50 ($11.21).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.11 million, a P/E ratio of 386.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,024.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,049.89.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,245.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash acquired 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,666.85). 18.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

