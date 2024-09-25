Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

DHCNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,229. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

