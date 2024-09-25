Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.93

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 87895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.24%. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is presently 106.19%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

