DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

