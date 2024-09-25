Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

