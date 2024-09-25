DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DouYu International Stock Performance

DOYU stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.95.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

