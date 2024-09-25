Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. Dowa has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.
Dowa Company Profile
