Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRREF remained flat at C$7.36 during trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.65.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.