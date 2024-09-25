DRW Securities LLC Invests $161,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 600,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

