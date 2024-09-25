DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 647 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day moving average of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

