DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

DS Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $12.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

