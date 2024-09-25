DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DTE Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

