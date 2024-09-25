Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.25. 610,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,114. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 761,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,125,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 387,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.