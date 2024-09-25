Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of Dundee stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 2,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,517. The company has a quick ratio of 50.44, a current ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

