Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.44. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.844898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPM

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.