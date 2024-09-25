Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %
TSE:DPM opened at C$13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.44. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.844898 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on DPM
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.