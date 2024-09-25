Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.49

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 16620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
See Also
