Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.49

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 16620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

