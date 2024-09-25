Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $298.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $289.80 and last traded at $286.23. Approximately 370,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 728,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,704,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,527. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Duolingo by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

