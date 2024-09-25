Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 3.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.69. 142,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,601,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DYN. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $4,774,383. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.