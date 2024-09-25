E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EJH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 1,301,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,171. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

