e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.69 and last traded at $111.33. 444,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,754,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

