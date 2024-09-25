e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,518,125 shares trading hands.
e-therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.35.
About e-therapeutics
e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than e-therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.