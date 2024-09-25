Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock remained flat at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

