Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 178,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,151. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

