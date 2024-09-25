East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 15,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

