easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

