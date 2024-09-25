Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $327.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.89 and a 200-day moving average of $313.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.41.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

