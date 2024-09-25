Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1323 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,835. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
