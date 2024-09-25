Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1323 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,835. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

