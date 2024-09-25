Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

ENX remained flat at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

