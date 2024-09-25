Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
ENX remained flat at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.