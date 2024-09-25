Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 350.8% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 350.8% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,105. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 257,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238,180 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

