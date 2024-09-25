eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.52

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
eBullion Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
