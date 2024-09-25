ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECA Marcellus Trust I
- Stock Average Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.