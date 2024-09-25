ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.