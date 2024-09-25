ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Up 4%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 20,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 115,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

ECARX Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.