Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

