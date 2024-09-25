EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.4 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
