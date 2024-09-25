eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 105,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,826,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.04 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.