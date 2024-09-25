ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

