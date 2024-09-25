ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

