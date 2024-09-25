ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $518,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

