ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $244,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
Citigroup Price Performance
C opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.