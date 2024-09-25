ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 5,034 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.87.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

