ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 7,762 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Latham Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a PE ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

