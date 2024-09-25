ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE SRE opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

