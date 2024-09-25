Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. Electro Optic Systems has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

