Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Electro Optic Systems Trading Up 22.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. Electro Optic Systems has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile
