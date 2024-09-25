Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV stock opened at $527.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

