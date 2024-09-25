Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.2% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $894.11 and its 200-day moving average is $840.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at $89,062,687,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

