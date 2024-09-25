Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

