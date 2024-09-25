Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 15.2%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Enablence Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.
Enablence Technologies Company Profile
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enablence Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.