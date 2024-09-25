Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 370,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

