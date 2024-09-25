Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,905 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $70,498,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,966.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

BR opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.