EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading Down 1.8%

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.22 ($0.70). Approximately 341,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 221,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.71).

EnSilica Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The company has a market cap of £50.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,740.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.77.

About EnSilica

(Get Free Report)

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. It also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnSilica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSilica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.